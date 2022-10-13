7:32 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Birch Street on a report of a disturbance. Police trespassed the subjects.
9:50 a.m. — A caller reported a goat was on the loose in the area of milepost 10 on Highway 20, Imbler. An animal enforcement officer searched but did not find the goat.
11:01 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp on May Lane. An officer responded, but the subject was not there.
11:08 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported identity theft. An officer responded, took information and provided options.
3:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a suspicious package on the 2600 block of L Avenue. Officers responded, took information and found there was no crime.
5:26 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious female at Fir Street and T Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the person for yelling.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
10:21 a.m. — A caller reported someone knocked over a bank of mailboxes at Island City Plaza, 11621 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
11:40 a.m. — La Grande police received a call that an older man looked confused and was walking around the parking lot at the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave.
4:17 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Lighthouse Church, 10501 W. First St., Island City, on a call about a traffic accident. The deputy took a report.
7:18 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 200 block of Fir Street on a report of a disturbance between a male and female. The officer warned one for disorderly conduct.
10:57 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded the 1300 block of T Avenue on a noise complaint. The officer arrested a 21-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in a felony theft and criminal trespass case.
