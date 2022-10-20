10:20 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a sex crime in Union. A deputy made contact and took a report.
11:02 a.m. — A resident on the 2700 block of Second Street, La Grande, reported a burglary. An officer made contact and took a report.
12:49 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:50 p.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of G Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone and the victim was at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
10:03 p.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande, reported a burglary. An officer responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
8:20 a.m. — Local law enforcement on a follow-up on the 300 block of Cherry Street, La Grande, cited Brian Adam Moore, 33, on a Union County warrant charging failure to report as a sex offender, offensive littering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
9:48 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande.
10:51 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop at Buchanan Lane and McAlister Road, La Grande, arrested Eric George Hautajarvi, 27, for fleeing.
8:32 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to a caller on the 700 block of 18th Street who reported four people were standing on a corner looking at him. The officer contacted the caller and explained options.
9:36 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of South Main Street, Union, reported a disturbance in front of their house. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.