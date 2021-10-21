Monday, Oct. 18
2:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street on a report of a female yelling and causing a disturbance. She was gone by the time police arrived.
4:32 a.m. — A caller reported a transient was sleeping at the La Grande library, 2006 Fourth St., where a shipment was going to be delivered. An officer asked the person to move.
9:57 a.m. — A resident in the area of 73500 Gordon Creek Road, Elgin, reported a theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and would follow up.
11:35 a.m. — Staff at La Grande High School, 708 K Ave., La Grande, reported a student walked away from school. A Union County sheriff’s deputy located him and gave him a ride home.
3:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Z Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:59 p.m. — A caller at the Cove School District, 803 Main St., asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding telephonic harassment.
8:32 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious female on the 300 block of K Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and gave one person a ride.
8:57 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at Blue Springs Crossing Apartments, 10801 S. Walton Road, Island City, on a report of a person who was experiencing mental illness. The person agreed to meet with mental health providers.
9:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Z Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived, and the parties agreed not to talk to each other.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
6:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the La Grande Inn Motel, 2612 Island Ave., on a report of a female who refused to leave. An officer trespassed the person.
11:12 a.m. — A caller reported an attempted burglary at the U.S. Postal Service office at 205 E St., North Powder, and requested extra patrols.
2 p.m. — A caller reported a theft at the The Elgin Station Grill and Bar, 52 N. Eighth Ave. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
3:03 p.m. — A caller reported a theft at Spruce Street and Monroe Avenue, La Grande. An officer took a report.
3:54 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect at a residence at May Lane Apartments, 2504 May Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
4:27 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible assault on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer took a report.
4:33 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1300 block of Division Street, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance.
Deputies found the situation was verbal only.
5:49 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande.
7:44 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and person on the 2300 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded and the subject agreed to move along.
11:26 p.m. — A resident at the Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported someone sneaking around the residence. An officer logged the information.
11:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., on a report of a person trespassing. An officer trespassed two people, who were leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.