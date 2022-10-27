9:06 a.m. — La Grande School District reported a drug law violation. La Grande police and the school resource officer responded. The Union County Sheriff’s Office then arrested two people: Attoway Reeder Davis, 28, for endangering welfare of a minor (drugs), frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangering and Troi Linn O’Quinn, 25, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
10:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft at 13th Street and Washington Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
11:12 a.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Birch Street, Elgin, reported a dog bit a person. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
5:55 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about criminal mischief in the county jail in La Grande. The sheriff’s office arrested jail inmate Ruben Kenneth Richard Shockman, 33, for third-degree criminal mischief, harassment and attempted aggravated harassment.
9:13 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of West Beakman Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance between sisters. The parties separated.
Thursday, Oct. 25
2:29 a.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue on a call about a vehicle on fire.
9:29 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a restraining order violation on the 67000 block of Miller Lane, Union. A deputy made contact and explained options.
12:55 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 2000 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a suspicious person and a drug law violation. The subject denied attempting to sell drugs.
1:51 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a minor in possession of marijuana at Elgin High School
8:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. An officer found the subjects were laughing and there was no crime.
9:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft on the 600 block of Palmer Avenue. The theft occurred within the last week.
