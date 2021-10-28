top story Public safety report: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Oct. 2511:14 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and tagged the vehicle for removal.12:32 p.m. — A caller reported an abandoned vehicle about 4 miles north of La Grande. Local law enforcement found the vehicle and tagged it for removal.3:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of N Avenue for a disturbance.4:36 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of 20th Street, La Grande, reported a burglary. An officer took a report.8:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Century Loop on a report of a suspicious male. Officers gave the subject a courtesy ride.Tuesday, Oct. 262:40 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, on a report of a disturbance.6:05 a.m. — A caller reported a prowler on the 1300 block of Seventh Street, La Grande. Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for misdemeanors of second-degree trespass and criminal mischief.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter9:12 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Elgin High School of a student missing from school. The student was a runaway, and the parents were counseled.11:01 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of O Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties and provided a courtesy ride.11:05 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1800 block of Second Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.12:01 p.m. — A caller complained about a dog barking on the 1200 block of Conklin Road, Cove. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.3 p.m. — A person came to the La Grande Police Department, 1109 K Ave., and reported an assault.3:07 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of a transient camp on the 3600 block of Second Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the subject left the area.7:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of 26th Street on a trespass complaint. An officer warned two people for criminal mischief and trespassed them.7:54 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated person at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News AgricultureElectionsLocal NewsNationalNorthwestStateWildfires Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
