6:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square and arrested a 35-year-old woman for trespass.
10:43 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for minor in possession of alcohol.
11:38 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., where they again arrested the 35-year-old woman for trespass and booked her into the Union County Jail.
3:11 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
5:04 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 100 block of North 16th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
5:33 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of Detroit Street, Elgin, on a call about a domestic disturbance. Deputies warned a person for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
3:29 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Best Western Plus Rama Inn & Suites, 1711 21st St., on a call about a robbery. Police took a report.
8:46 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about a sex crime. A deputy took a report.
10:34 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office during a field interrogation at Detroit Street and North 17th Avenue, Elgin, arrested Brian Michael Nearing, 44, on a Union County warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.
12:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Island Avenue on a call about a domestic disturbance. The parties separated.
8:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 13th Street, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. Officers warned one person for disorderly conduct.
