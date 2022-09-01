Monday, Aug. 29
7:28 a.m. — A caller reported dogs at large on the 600 block of Lane Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took two of the three dogs to a shelter.
2:47 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 3200 block of Spruce Lane, La Grande.
8:28 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 500 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance and made one arrest.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
1:22 p.m. — A caller at Grocery Outlet, 11301 Island Ave., Island City, reported a dog in a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the dog’s owner in the store. The owner took care of the situation.
2:24 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone at Fourth and Depot streets, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
3:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about animal cruelty at Fourth Street and Division Avenue, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and counseled a juvenile.
7:10 p.m. — A caller reported two teens were playing “chicken” on the railroad tracks crossing Willow Street, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled two females.
7:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person selling gold jewelry on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An officer looked but did not find the subject.
11:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of K Avenue on a report of a disturbance. The parties separated, and police gave an individual a ride to a motel.
