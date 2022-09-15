Monday, Sept. 12
7:25 a.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of 21st Street, La Grande, reported a burglary. An officer responded and took a report.
8:05 a.m. — A caller reported losing two sheep in the area of 64900 Bean Coffin Lane, Summerville.
8:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a fight at Max Square. An officer took a report.
10:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a possible sex crime. An officer made contact and referred the case to a detective.
4:13 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 10500 North McAlister Road, Island City, on a complaint about a juvenile. The deputy resolved the situation.
6:52 p.m. — A caller reported a dog on Eighth Street, La Grande, bit someone. An officer made contact and took a report.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
1:37 a.m. — A caller reported two juveniles attempted to break into Antlers Espresso, 1701 Washington Ave., La Grande. An officer responded but did not find any suspects.
9:40 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Highway 237, Island City, on a call about a person in the road. The deputy warned the person for disorderly conduct.
11:02 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Antlers Espresso, 2102 Island Ave., La Grande, on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
11:14 a.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of L Avenue, La Grande, reported an ongoing problem with speeding vehicles.
12:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism on the 1400 block of Hall Street. An officer took a report.
8:33 p.m. — A caller reported an injured goat in the area of 62800 Philynda Loop, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and dispatched the goat.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.