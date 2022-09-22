Sunday, Sept. 18
12:39 a.m. — A caller reported someone may have been crawling into an apartment window on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. Police responded but the suspect was gone.
10 a.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, reported a burglary and theft of firearms. An officer responded and took a report.
4:40 p.m. — A caller reported possible child neglect on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, determined there was no crime and the child was OK.
8:27 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
Monday, Sept. 19
9:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Jackson Avenue and Spruce Street on a call for a welfare check. An officer found the subject was taking a nap.
12:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism at Memorial Monuments, 2213 Adams Ave. An officer made contact.
12:19 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of D Avenue, La Grande, reported a burglary. An officer made contact.
2:36 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande, on a call about a fight and arrested a 44-year-old woman on a Baker County warrant for failure to appear.
6:17 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of Cherry Street, La Grande, reported the theft of a vehicle. An officer responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8:54 a.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported identity theft that occurred in California. Police explained options.
9:01 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of N Avenue on a hang-up 911 call. Police at the scene arrested Michael Jay Terkelson Jr., 43, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
9:02 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Union, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
9:58 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a shop on the 71700 block of Darr Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
3:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about transients at Max Square. An officer counseled the subjects.
3:20 p.m. — La Grande police on the 1100 block of Spring Avenue arrested Mathew Steven Hammans, 50, for violating a restraining order.
5:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a counterfeit $20 bill at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive. An officer responded.
