Monday, Sept. 26
5:41 a.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances at the Union County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 1001 Fourth St., La Grande. An officer responded and determined the concern was a phone book.
7:35 a.m. — A caller reported an abandoned fawn was in the area of Dry Creek Lane, Summerville. Law enforcement notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
5 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Phillips Creek Road, Elgin, on a complaint about littering.
6:07 p.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation on the 1100 block of Spring Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
10:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a burglary at Antlers Espresso, 1701 Washington Ave. Officers responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9:53 a.m. — La Grande police received a call about the theft of cans at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave. An officer made contact and took information.
9:58 a.m. — A caller reported abandoned animals on the 600 block of North 12th Avenue, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
10 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a gun from a vehicle on the 2200 block of Alder Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
11:35 a.m. — A resident on the 68200 block of Mill Creek Lane, Cove, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
2:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Island Avenue on a report of an intoxicated driver. Police requested medics.
9:29 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a child locked in a trailer in the area of 69700 Hallgarth Road, Elgin. The mother made contact prior to a deputy responding.
