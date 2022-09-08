Monday, Sept. 5
5:09 a.m. — A caller asked police to check on a woman who was barefoot and asking for help at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer returned her to her home.
Monday, Sept. 5
5:09 a.m. — A caller asked police to check on a woman who was barefoot and asking for help at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer returned her to her home.
1:56 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Aristeo Rubio Roque, 39, for hit-and-run and first-degree criminal mischief.
5:43 p.m. — La Grande police cited Audra Gillian Teague, 23, for second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment. Police also cited Ariel Kamele Charles, 21, for second-degree disorderly conduct.
11:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a prowler on the 600 block of 12th Street. The suspect left before police arrived.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
7:29 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of 50200 Highway 203, Medical Springs. Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man for menacing.
9:48 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a crime and began an investigation.
10:38 a.m. — La Grande police received a call about a burglary at a business at 2201 26th St. An officer responded and took a report.
4:25 p.m. — La Grande police at Cherry Street and the railroad tracks arrested Trevor James Heath, 26, on a probation violation warrant and for first-degree criminal trespass.
4:30 p.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of First Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about a cat that was attacked during the weekend. Police took information.
11:25 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Washington Avenue and 12th Street, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance and arrested Joseph Robert, 20, and Ricko Robert, 22, for third-degree assault.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.