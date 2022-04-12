Friday, April 8
2:45 a.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. Police searched the area but found no suspects.
10:40 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 64800 block of Sammyville Lane, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined this was a civil matter and explained options.
10:59 a.m. — La Grande police at La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St., arrested a 47-year-old man for a restraining order violation and second-degree disorderly conduct.
2:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street for a report of harassment at a residence. An officer explained options.
2:49 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 1400 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and explained options.
3:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
6:28 p.m. — A caller reported two dogs were chasing livestock on the 1000 block of B Avenue, La Grande.
7:04 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of South College Street, Union, made a report about menacing. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and planned for a follow-up.
Saturday, April 9
3:17 a.m. — A La Grande police officer checked on the welfare of person in a vehicle on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue. Everything was OK.
12:56 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported fraud to his account. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and referred the victim to his bank.
7:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile at The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave. An officer responded and counseled the juvenile.
7:52 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported possible harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
Sunday, April 10
12:55 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on the 1600 block of L Avenue. An officer responded and found the subject was OK.
9:46 a.m. — A resident on the 700 block of Esther Avenue, Imbler, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
12:44 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a family issue on the 600 block of North 10th Street, Union. A deputy made contact and took information.
1:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a family issue on the 2800 block of Oak Street. An officer responded and took a report.
5:53 p.m. — A caller reported a traffic hazard at North 17th Avenue and Detroit Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and moved a cable from the road.
7:54 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on Love Road, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
9:57 p.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of 21st Street, La Grande, reported possible harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
