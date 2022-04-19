Friday, April 15
12:27 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 2700 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and requested medical help. Police took a report.
10:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of Spruce Street on a report of gunshots. An officer did not find anyone shooting.
12:38 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Fir Street, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer responded and will follow up.
3:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance involving juveniles on the 2300 block of Island Avenue. Officers looked but found no disturbance.
5:43 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about fraud on the 1100 block of North Main Street, Union. A deputy made contact and explained options.
8:59 p.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation at C Avenue and Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and explained options.
Saturday, April 16
12:17 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 63200 block of Highway 203, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. The sheriff’s office arrested a 41-year-old man for disorderly conduct and harassment.
1:04 p.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Hall Street, La Grande, reported a male tried to get him to enter his car. An officer made contact and attempted to find the car and driver.
1:07 p.m. — Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10705 Island Ave., Island City, reported the theft of fuel from a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and arranged for more patrols.
1:35 p.m. — A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found a small child was having a tantrum.
5:07 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of G Avenue, La Grande, reported harassment from a neighbor. Officers responded, resolved the situation and told the subject not to drive.
5:12 p.m. — A caller reported a person on the 61200 block of Pierce Road, La Grande, was shooting a coyote from a vehicle. The Union County Sheriff’s Offie referred the report to Oregon State Police fish and game troopers.
6:29 p.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue reported a person was using drugs in a vehicle. Police checked but did not find anyone using drugs.
10:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Parties reported they will work on a plan to separate.
Sunday, April 17
2:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash. Police arrested Rebecca Remay Wherley, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:32 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to an Elgin residence on a report of a person in mental or emotional crisis. The person received additional assistance from crisis staff with the Center for Human Development Inc.
3:56 p.m. — A caller reported two cows were in the road at Riverside Park, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and contacted the cattle owner, who retrieved the cows.
5:21 p.m. — La Grande police warned an intoxicated male at Birch Street and U Avenue for disorderly conduct.
8:20 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 200 block of South Third Street, Union, on a report of a fight and trespassed three people.
