Friday, April 22
7:05 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the 800 block of North 10th Street, Union, on a report of a possible missing person. Deputies responded, and the individual was located and was OK.
11:21 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a person causing a traffic hazard in the area of 56500 Highway 237. A deputy and Oregon State Police responded and contacted the Center for Human Development Inc.
3:11 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 62700 block of Buchanan Lane, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The deputy arrested a 32-year-old man for harassment and attempt to elude on foot, both misdemeanors.
4:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a restraining order violation on the 2100 block of Fir Street. Police arrested a 36-year-old man on a Union County Parole and Probation detainer.
11:59 p.m. — La Grande police and Oregon State Police received a report that a stolen vehicle could be driving through La Grande.
Saturday, April 23
5:06 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious intoxicated person on the 1400 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
9:33 a.m. — A resident on the 62300 block of Wagoner Hill Lane, Summerville, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about a fight at Clover Glen Apartments, 2212 Cove Ave.
4:46 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and found there was an argument and no crime.
8:23 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile caused a disturbance on the 2000 block of Aries Lane, La Grande. Police responded and counseled the juvenile.
11:03 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 62800 Ernest Road, Elgin, on a report of an accident. The deputy arrested Peter J. Dandridge, 53, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, vehicle theft and third-degree escape and on a Texas Parole Board warrant.
Sunday, April 24
12:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded the 200 block of Polk Avenue on a report of a disorderly person. An officer responded, and found an intoxicated person but there was no crime.
2:09 a.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle at Adams Avenue and Hemlock Street and arrested Jesse James Prout, 26, for DUII.
8:26 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 1500 block of X Avenue. An officer responded and will follow up.
10:25 a.m. — A caller reported a dog chased chickens on the 3300 block of Union Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and resolved the situation.
12:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 2100 block of Second Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
1:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. An officer advised all parties of the nuisance ordinance for repeated calls.
4:52 p.m. — A caller reported a runaway who was driving carelessly on the 100 block of South 20th Street, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and arrested a juvenile.
8:05 p.m. — La Grande police on the 1000 block of 21st Street arrested a 54-year-old man for violating a restraining order.
9:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Fir Street and Monroe Avenue on a complaint about fireworks. Officers were unable to locate the source.
10:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Washington Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police found this was verbal and there was no crime.
