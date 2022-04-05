Friday, April 1
9:57 a.m.— A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 20 block of South Sixth Avenue, Elgin, on a complaint about a burglary and took a report.
12:01 p.m.— A resident on the 2800 block of Spruce Street, La Grande, reported a possible burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
12:54 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at GrandeScapes Nursery and Landscaping, 11001 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed a person.
5:36 p.m. — The La Grande School District office, 1305 N. Willow St., reported possible harassment. An officer responded and forwarded the matter to the school resource officer.
6:56 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and warned two people and arrested one for disorderly conduct.
7:33 p.m. — A caller reported a sick deer on the 500 block of Fifth Street, La Grande. An officer dispatched the deer and contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
11:19 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the subject turned down the music.
11:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, for a female causing a disturbance. Officers gave her a courtesy ride.
Saturday, April 2
2:14 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Longbranch Bar and Eats, 208 Depot St., on a noise complaint and counseled the subjects.
7:10 a.m. — A caller reported an injured deer at Antles Lane and Jasper Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and dispatched the deer.
2:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to talk with an officer about vandalism on the 2000 block of X Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
2:42 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Fir Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about vandalism. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:08 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Court Avenue on a call about a domestic disturbance. An officer explained options to both parties.
11:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the the high school, 708 K Ave., on a complaint about noise. An officer counseled juveniles, who shut off the music.
Sunday, April 3
12:02 a.m. — A caller reported a careless motorcycle rider was crossing the railroad tracks in the area of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer searched the area but did not find the rider.
1:03 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loud party on the 69500 area of Lantz Lane, Cove. A deputy responded and found the party was breaking up.
1:39 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrested Corey Owen Newman, 40, at Highway 237 and Lower Cove Road, Cove, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
8:04 a.m. — A caller reported a possible assault at a residence on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and will follow up.
4:18 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande, reported a lost chicken.
4:48 p.m. — A caller reported a stuck colt in the area of 63200 Highway 203, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and determined the animal was a goat.
5:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a careless driver in the area of Willow Street and Adams Avenue. Officers responded and warned a driver for having obstructed windows.
7:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile at the high school, 708 K Ave. An officer responded and counseled the juvenile.
8:33 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
