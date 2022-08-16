Friday, Aug. 12
7:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about trespassing at the La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave. Police arrested a 36-year-old man for second-degree criminal trespass and offensive littering.
7:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Adams Avenue on a call about a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Shyla Marie Jordan, 47, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
1:59 p.m. — La Grande police assisted a person with mental illness on the 300 block of Fourth Street.
7:44 p.m. — A caller reported abandoned animals in the area of 63100 Booth Lane, La Grande.
9:32 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone who may have been experiencing a mental or emotional crisis near La Grande. A deputy responded and found the subject was not OK.
Saturday, Aug. 13
6:50 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a transient camp at Max Square, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the subjects were leaving the area.
10:25 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of an assault. The officer took a report.
3:39 p.m. — A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia on the 500 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and recovered the paraphernalia.
3:51 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Standley Lane and Halley Road, La Grande, for a traffic crash with an injury. The deputy took a report.
8:11 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 2100 block of Oak Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
Sunday, Aug. 14
12:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the La Grande Skatepark at Oregon Oak Street and Palmer Avenue on a report of a disturbance. An officer counseled the subject.
1:07 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Union on a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. The deputy provided resources and helped put a plan in place for the person.
5:59 p.m. — A caller reported horses were on the loose on Highway 203, Union. Their owner took them home.
6:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a restraining order violation at Monroe Avenue and Fir Street. Police arrested Christopher Chernoff, 60, for violation of a restraining order.
7:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Benton Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police trespassed the parties involved.
