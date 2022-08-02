Friday, July 29
6:18 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of X Avenue on a report of a theft. Police arrested a 44-year-old man for third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
9:30 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande.
1:11 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment on the 300 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
3:46 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief at the Chevron station at 1519 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded.
8:12 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Darla Lynn Keith, 56, for violation of a no contact release agreement.
10:03 p.m. — A caller at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
Saturday, July 30
12:26 a.m. — A La Grande police officer on Harrison Avenue observed reckless driving and resolved the situation.
9:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of child neglect. An officer made contact, and police then contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services.
1:39 p.m. — A caller reported an animal walking on hot pavement on the 2700 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
3:01 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office reported Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Devan Ray Phillips, 36, on six Union County warrants for failure to appear in a number of local cases, including first-degree burglary and domestic violence assault.
4:44 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
10:15 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 500 block of Main Street, Cove, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties involved separated.
11:56 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded again to the same address on the 500 block of Main Street, Cove, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Again, the parties involved separated.
Sunday, July 31
12:30 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Street for a domestic disturbance. The parties involved separated.
1:23 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of milepost 257 on the westbound side on Interstate 84 near La Grande on a report of someone using fireworks. The deputy counseled the individuals.
9:35 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary on the 500 block of Patton Street, Summerville. A deputy made contact and explained options.
2:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Riverside Park on a call about a suspicious person. Police told the person to keep it down or he will be asked to leave.
3:23 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 1900 block of Birch Street, Elgin.
8:14 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at the same location on Birch Street, Elgin.
11:27 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 2400 block of Greenwood Street on a complaint about harassment and counseled the parties involved.
