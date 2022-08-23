1:38 a.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle on the 1900 block of Adams Avenue and arrested the driver, Justin Wayne Sibley, 33, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
8:48 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 10200 block of South F Street, Island City, and took a report for criminal mischief and burglary.
9:41 a.m. — A caller asked for contact regarding feral cats on the 500 block of North Third Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
3:11 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1800 block of Adams Avenue on a call about a fight. Police took a report.
4:03 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 200 block of North Main Street, Union, and trespassed multiple people.
Saturday, Aug. 20
2:02 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Fir Street on a call about a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Randy Michael Hoyle, 55, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
3:56 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a dog bite that occurred on Foley Street. An officer responded and took a report.
8:42 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 400 block of Main Avenue, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and made one arrest.
Sunday, Aug. 21
10:44 a.m. — La Grande police cited a 38-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct, a 41-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, and a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy for second-degree disorderly conduct
4:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a dog bite from the 900 block of N Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
7:58 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers responded and told the driver not to drive.
8:01 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 73200 Kingsbury Lane, Elgin, on a report of gunshots. The deputy made contact and took information.
9:49 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Lane Avenue, La Grande, reported a restraining order violation. An officer made contact and provided options.
10:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of X Avenue on a report of an intoxicated male. Officers arrested Samuel Gutierrez Jr., 30, for disorderly conduct, menacing, fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
