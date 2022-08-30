8:04 a.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose on Highway 237, Union. Law enforcement notified the cattle owners.
12:39 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about littering on the 600 block of Detroit Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and took information.
2:38 p.m. — A caller in La Grande reported a sex crime. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
8:46 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle at Cinco de Mayo, 2102 Adams Ave., La Grande. Officers responded and took a report.
Saturday, Aug. 27
12:25 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Justin Jay Ransford, 26, who is in custody at the Union County Jail, La Grande, on a Union County warrant for vehicle theft, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree assault and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
8:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp on the 2600 block of Union Street.
8:19 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 2500 block of Empire Drive, La Grande. Police responded and determined it was fireworks.
10:45 p.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at Jackson and U avenues arrested Christopher Joe Hughes, 38, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday, Aug. 28
2:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th street on a noise complaint. An officer counseled the homeowner about the noise.
10:55 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Antlers Espresso, 1701 Washington Ave., on a report of a burglary. An officer took a report.
5:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about indecent exposure on the 1900 block of H Avenue. Officers responded and took a report.
6:07 p.m. — A caller reported reckless burning at Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder.
9:55 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male on Island Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact. The person reported being OK and the deputy told the individual to stay out of the road.
