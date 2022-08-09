Friday, Aug. 5
10:23 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of North Main Street, Union, on a call about a restraining order violation. Deputies took information.
10:32 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to same address on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union, for a fight. Deputies took a report.
3:47 p.m. — A caller on the 2800 block of Second Street, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone.
8:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Y Avenue on a report of a dog bite. Police took a report.
8:35 p.m. — A caller on the 2800 block of Minam Court, La Grande, reported barking dogs. Police responded and the barking stopped.
11:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 12th Street on a call about a domestic disturbance. The parties involved separated.
Saturday, Aug. 6
3:16 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of North 15th Avenue for a welfare check. The sheriff’s office contacted mental health providers.
3:27 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on the 600 block of Main Street, Cove.
4:35 p.m. — A caller on the 10300 block of South Walton Road, Island City, reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
10:24 p.m. — A caller reported a theft from a campsite at Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
11:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud music at Pioneer Park.
Monday, Aug. 7
3:56 a.m. — La Grande police at a traffic stop at Washington Avenue and 12th Street arrested Liana Jorbwoj, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:29 a.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande, reported yelling at a female trespasser in the yard and she fled. Police checked the area but did not find the person.
8:24 a.m. — Emergency services responded to a fire call on the 1800 block of G Avenue, La Grande.
8:47 p.m. — A caller at Jackson and W avenues, La Grande, reported two teens were trying to get into a vehicle that was parked on the road all afternoon. An officer found the vehicle was secure and left a message for the vehicle’s owner.
9:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave. on a report of a theft of personal cash. Police took a report.
10:36 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, reported he fired a weapon in his house. Police arrested a 56-year-old man for illegal discharge of a weapon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.