Friday, Dec. 9
12:48 p.m. — A caller reported a person causing a disturbance on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande. Officers responded and warned one person.
1:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1700 block of First Street. Officers responded and the parties separated. Police took a report.
6:44 p.m. — A caller asked for a welfare check on the 2400 block of Riddle Road La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and found the subject was in jail.
7:47 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about a civil issue on the 3100 block of Walnut Street. An officer made contact and advised the subject to contact the courts.
8:42 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 10800 block of South Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, determined this was verbal only and trespassed one person.
10:16 p.m. — A caller asked for a welfare check at Adams and Island avenues, La Grande. An officer responded, determined this was about an assault and took a report.
Saturday, Dec. 10
1:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of gunshots at B Avenue and Cedar Street. An officer responded but did not find anyone shooting.
3:52 p.m. — A caller requested contact regarding a mental or emotional crisis. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and notified the Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, and the subject’s relatives.
4:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a mentally ill person in crisis at Grande Ronde Hospital. An officer responded, but the subject had left the area.
10:08 p.m. — La Grande police at the Orchard Hotel, 2206 Adams Ave., arrested a 33-year-old La Grande woman for second-degree theft (shoplifting) and a 40-year-old La Grande man on three warrants (a Wasco County probation violation warrant, an Oregon State Parole Board Parole violation warrant and a Union County warrant for failure to appear) and for second-degree theft (shoplifting) and first-degree criminal trespass.
Sunday, Dec. 11
12:32 a.m — La Grande police received a report of a male yelling outside on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject for singing too loudly.
1:12 a.m — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 10300 North E Street, La Grande, on a complaint about a loud party. The participants agreed to turn down the music.
3:18 a.m — A caller reported a naked female running in the street on the 2600 block of Island Avenue. Police responded and arrested a 43-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
9:57 a.m — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone trying to break into a home on the 10500 block of West Fourth St., Island City. A deputy made contact, and extra patrols will be provided.
2:19 p.m — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. Law enforcement responded and arrested a 34-year-old man for first-degree trespass.
2:57 p.m — La Grande police received a report of an animal complaint on the 2100 block of H Avenue, and a second report regarding harassment. An officer responded and logged information for an animal enforcement officer.
5:55 p.m — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a request for an extra patrol.
