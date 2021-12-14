Friday, Dec. 10
12:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. The person went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
7:38 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Fir Street on a complaint about criminal mischief and took a report.
8:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Spruce Street and May Lane on a complaint about criminal mischief. Police took a report.
10:35 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of X Avenue, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and resolved the situation.
3:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a traffic hazard at Adams Avenue and Willow Street. Officers responded and counseled juveniles.
4:33 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving juveniles on the 700 block of Third Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and separated the parties.
7:57 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about animal abuse on the 200 block of Second Street, Summerville.
10:39 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 300 block of East Dearborn Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave one individual a ride.
11 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism at North Main and East Birch streets, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed two people.
11:35 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
Saturday, Dec. 11
12:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
9:11 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male on the 1700 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer responded and arrested one person.
11:27 a.m. — A caller reported a juvenile was causing a disturbance at a residence on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
6:41 p.m. — A caller reported a runaway on the 1900 block of Alder Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:25 p.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle on the 1200 block of Willow Street and arrested Michael Paul Evans, 63, of Union, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a fight. An officer took information.
11:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Washington Avenue on a report of harassment and counseled two people.
11:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Cove Apartments, 1906 Cove Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned two people for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Dec. 12
7:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., on a report of a trespasser. Police arrested a 25-year-old man for second-degree trespass on a warrant out of Payette County, Idaho, on drug charges and giving false information to police.
8:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Moy’s Dynasty Restaurant, 1914 Adams Ave., on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
9:26 a.m. — A caller reported a runaway on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
12:57 p.m. — A caller complained about a parking situation on the west end of Adams Avenue, La Grande, due to the closure of Interstate 84.
1 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a burglary to a residence on the 1400 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and took a report.
6:52 p.m. — A caller reported a fight between juveniles on the 2300 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found there was no fight.
11:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a careless driver on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and counseled a juvenile.
