Friday, Dec. 16
9:14 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft from the area of 59900 Upper Perry Lane, La Grande. A deputy made contact, determined this was a civil matter and gave options.
5:01 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 600 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and instructed the subjects to remain separated.
7:54 p.m. — A caller reported a possible restraining order violation on the 1100 block of Spring Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and gave options.
9:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Francine Anne Pagnella, 38, of La Grande, for fourth-degree assault.
11:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person in traffic at Island and Adams avenues. Officers responded and arrested a 43-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Dec. 17
10:38 a.m. — Joseph William Dial, 31, was arrested while in custody in the Union County Jail, La Grande, on a Baker County warrant for three counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count each of third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
1:56 p.m. — A caller reported a trespasser on the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and advised the person to leave.
7:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 18th Street on a call about harassment. An officer made contact and counseled both parties.
Sunday, Dec. 18
1:28 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 200 block of Depot Street. Officers responded and took a report.
5:18 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 800 block of South Third Street, Union. A deputy responded and arrested Natasha Rose McCarthy, 38, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
7:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Fir Street and T Avenue and recovered a stolen vehicle.
9:12 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested one person.
2:59 p.m. — A caller reported an abandoned motor home on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave assistance.
5:56 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 600 block of North Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined it was fireworks.
10:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 800 block of Spring Avenue. Officers responded and arrested Ryan Paul Todd Olsen, 37, for fourth-degree assault.
