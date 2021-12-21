Friday, Dec. 17
5:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person suffering mental or emotional duress. Police gave the person a ride to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
7:27 a.m. — A caller reported two horses on the loose in the area of 72400 Cone Drive, Elgin.
12:57 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and determined this was civil.
2:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to MJ Goss Motor Company, 1415 Adams Ave., and cited Corey Mykel Woll, 34, for felon in possession of a weapon, and Jaden Cynthia Rae VanLeuven, 20, for unlawful use of mace and second-degree disorderly conduct.
3:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of identity theft. An officer made contact and took information.
4:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, on a report of a drug violation. Police cited a 14-year-old boy for minor in possession of marijuana.
9:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance at a home on the 700 block of N Avenue and cited Logan Robert Sandoval, 19, for disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol and unlawful use of a weapon.
11:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about child neglect. An officer made contact and took a report.
Saturday, Dec. 18
2:54 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 100 block of Adams Avenue. Police determined it was a civil issue and separated the parties.
1:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took information.
3:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Y Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:11 p.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard at Max Square, La Grande.
6:22 p.m. — A caller reported a fight at a residence on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
6:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible animal neglect on the 2600 block of Cove Avenue. Police took information.
6:36 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances on Mount Harris Loop, Imbler. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and determined a vehicle was stuck.
10:46 p.m. — A caller on the 71000 block of Hindman Road, Elgin, reported a possible missing person. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
Sunday, Dec. 19
3:08 a.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 2700 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. An officer responded and found a disabled vehicle. Officers assisted in getting the vehicle clear.
11:40 a.m. — A caller on Blackhawk Trail Lane, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
3:05 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to Market Place Fresh Foods, 1912 Fourth St., La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. The officer trespassed one person.
4:45 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to a home at Rocks Trailer Court, 703 18th St., on a report of a person who died. Police took a report.
5:50 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Catherine Creek Mobile Manor, 247 N. Main St., Union, on a report of a juvenile involved in a disturbance. The deputy cited one juvenile.
6:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Third Street on a complaint about harassment and took a report for theft.
7:04 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence at Green Tree Apartments, 2310 E. Q Ave., La Grande. Officers responded and found this did not rise to the level of an arrest.
