Friday, Dec. 23
6:37 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 2500 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and took a report.
8:39 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary in the area of 62400 Highway 82, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to May Lane and Starlight Drive on a report of a vehicle crash without injuries. Police arrested Dustin Gordon East, 40, for failure to register as a sex offender.
11:42 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
8:34 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect in the area of 3200 Columbia Street, La Grande. Police logged information for an animal enforcement officer.
9:50 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect at Progress Loop and Cove Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer was advised.
Saturday, Dec. 24
12:01 p.m. — A caller reported finding an injured bald eagle off Highway 244 near La Grande. Blue Mountain Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Pendleton, was contacted.
1:31 p.m. — A caller reported people living in a motor home in a parking lot at T Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande. Local law enforcement logged the information.
3:36 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal neglect in the area of 69400 Haefer Lane, Cove. A deputy responded, found the animal appeared to be OK and referred the call to an animal enforcement officer.
9:39 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks at Y Avenue and First Street, La Grande. An officer searched the area but found no one with fireworks.
Sunday, Dec. 25
1:08 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 600 block of North Dewey Street, Union, on a call about a disturbance. The situation had calmed down and the parties separated.
2:54 a.m. — A caller complained about noise on the 2000 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and warned the subjects, who agreed to turn down the volume.
9:50 a.m. — A caller reported a possible wolf depredation in the area of 56900 Draper Road, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:30 a.m. — A call reported an ongoing problem with a dog at large on the 500 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. The report was forwarded to an animal enforcement officer.
2:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:47 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Highway 244 near La Grande for a vehicle crash with injuries.
