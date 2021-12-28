Friday, Dec. 24
5:33 a.m. — La Grande police received multiple calls of a person suffering mental illness at a home at Sundowner Mobile Park, 1806 26th St. Police responded and cited a 63-year-old man on a Washington County warrant for failure to appeal in an assault case.
8:51 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies saw a door open in the area of 70200 Summerville Road, Summerville. Deputies checked the site and arrested Nickole Luan Thamert, 47, Jon Morgan Weathers, 51, and Emily Ann Wilson, 38, for first-degree burglary.
4:45 p.m. — A caller on the 67200 block of Miller Lane, Union, reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
4:46 p.m. — A caller on the 10500 block of East Keltz Lane, Island City, reported a dog bit someone. An officer responded and took a report.
6:40 p.m. — A vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks at Walnut Street and Harrison Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and the vehicle was removed.
7:50 p.m. — La Grande police received reports of disabled vehicles on Modelaire and Sunset drives. An officer responded and the city sent a sander to the area.
9 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks on the 1400 block of Birch Street, Elgin.
Saturday, Dec. 25
4:34 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise at a residence at Sundowner Mobile Park, 1806 26th St. An officer responded and told the subjects to keep down the noise.
5:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the La Grande Chevron Foodmart, 1519 Adams Ave., on a report of a person yelling. The officer counseled the person.
10:13 a.m. — A caller on the 1000 block of Division Street, Elgin, reported a civil disturbance regarding child custody. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
2:35 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
3:18 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and took a report.
5:06 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots in the area of 62900 block of Buchanan Lane, La Grande.
6:24 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande.
9:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about drugs at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and took the drugs for disposal.
Sunday, Dec. 26
12:18 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 800 block of North Second Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance. The deputy separated the parties and gave one person a ride.
11:38 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Third Street and B Avenue on a traffic complaint and counseled two people for being careless.
12:14 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a disturbance on the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder. The deputy counseled the parties involved.
5:54 p.m. — A La Grande officer at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, took a person suffering mental illness back to their residence.
6:18 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy returned to the address on the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder, for a disturbance and explained options.
6:46 p.m. — Police responded to the La Grande Eat & Run, 2310 Island Ave., La Grande, on a complaint about a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
7:17 p.m. — La Grande police took a report for a careless driver on the 2400 block of R Avenue.
10:08 p.m. — A caller reported someone in a vehicle was looking in mailboxes on the 800 block of Lake Avenue, La Grande.
