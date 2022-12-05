2:33 p.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
3:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue involving a person suffering a mental/emotional crisis. An officer responded and helped put a safety plan in place.
4:24 p.m. — A caller reported dead deer at Washington Avenue and 11th Street, La Grande. Dispatchers notified La Grande public works and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
5:06 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a civil disturbance in the area of 69500 Hallgarth Road, Elgin. The deputy made contact and explained options.
11:23 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
Saturday, Dec. 3
2:48 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1500 block of 21st Street. Officers warned two people for disorderly conduct.
7:59 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about a barking dog on the 1300 block of X Avenue, La Grande.
11:13 a.m. — A runaway was reported from the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. A police officer made contact, and the juvenile was found.
5:14 p.m. — La Grande police on the 1600 block of Albany Street arrested Joshua Moore, 40, on a Union County warrant for first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of a burglary tool or theft device.
5:36 p.m. — La Grande police on the 1300 block of O Avenue arrested Damon Alan Preuss, 30, on four Union County warrants — three for failure to appear in separate criminal cases and one for violating probation.
Sunday, Dec. 4
11:42 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 3200 block of Alder Street. Officers responded and trespassed two people.
1:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sexual assault. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:05 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on the 400 block of 20th Street, La Grande. An officer would follow up.
