Friday, Dec. 3
2:57 a.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported the upstairs neighbors were being loud and this is an ongoing problem.
8:11 a.m. — A caller complained about a dog on the first block of Harrison Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned the animal’s owner.
12:08 p.m. — Local law enforcement and medics responded to a La Grande residence for a person who was in mental or emotional duress.
3:45 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the 1000 block of 21st Street, La Grande.
7:53 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1600 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties had separated before deputies arrived.
8:42 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an underage drinking party on North Gale Street, Union. A deputy responded and counseled the subjects.
10:36 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from the parking lot of Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
Saturday, Dec. 4
12:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 1500 block of 21st Street. Officers responded and separated the parties.
6:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue and took a report for a fire investigation.
7:32 a.m. — A caller reported livestock loose at milepost 12 on Highway 203, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and resolved the situation.
10:28 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of U Avenue on a report of a disturbance and counseled the parties involved.
1:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a theft on the 1600 block of Cove Avenue. Police cited two juveniles for second-degree theft.
4:15 p.m. — A caller reported people protesting on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
6:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of 21st Street on a report of an assault and took a report.
8:09 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at the Smokehouse Restaurant, 2208 Adams Ave., La Grande. The subject agreed to leave.
Sunday, Dec. 5
12:44 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about noise on the 400 block of E Street, North Powder. A deputy made contact and took information.
7:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about criminal mischief at G & V Supply, 1507 Jefferson Ave. An officer responded and did not find criminal mischief.
2:44 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about theft at the Longbranch Bar & Eats, 208 Depot St., La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
3:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
5:03 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 2100 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
10:05 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a residence on the 1700 block of O Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance and counseled the parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.