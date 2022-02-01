Friday, Jan. 28
8:35 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer responded and took a report.
3:24 p.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at Y Avenue and Ash Street arrested Truman Joseph Bemis, 23, on an Idaho warrant for original changes of unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house, occupied building, vehicle, etc., and deadly weapon enhancement.
5:27 p.m. — An Elgin resident on the 300 block of North 16th Avenue reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
5:34 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 69500 block of Clark Creek Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and recovered a stolen vehicle.
7:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about two suspicious people at Clover Glen Apartments, 2212 Cove Ave. Local law enforcement responded and arrested a 17-year-old male on a warrant out of the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility, Woodburn, charging assault on a public safety officer. Police also returned two runaways to guardians.
7:44 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2400 block of Riddle Road reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
Saturday, Jan. 29
8:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a restraining order violation on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:15 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and trespassed two people from the property.
4:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Spruce Street on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
5:35 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile involved in a disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
6:08 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 10200 block of South Valley Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
6:09 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 500 block of North 13th Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance. The deputy instead found children were playing,
7:10 p.m. — A caller reported a trespasser on the 69200 block of Highway 237, Cove. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and determined this was a misunderstanding between neighbors.
11 p.m. — A caller complained about a loud party at a residence on the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded because city police were busy. The deputy found people were leaving the party.
11:59 p.m. — A caller complained about a loud party at a residence on the 800 block of 16th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and the occupants said they would keep down the volume.
Sunday, Jan. 30
6:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of H Avenue on a call about a domestic disturbance. Officers, however, took a report for criminal mischief.
3:35 p.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
8:25 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about child neglect at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy responded and took information.
10 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
11:54 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Benton Avenue, La Grande, reported a theft but did not want to pursue charges.
