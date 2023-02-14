Friday, Feb. 10
8:08 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned vehicle on the 1400 block of Division Street in Elgin. A deputy made contact and will send the information to city hall.
8:08 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an animal attack on the 4900 block of Ellis Road in North Powder. The animal enforcement officer responded to take the information and will follow up.
8:22 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check on the 2300 block of May Lane in La Grande. The subject was okay and just sleeping.
8:38 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a wolf depredation on the 56000 block of Draper Road in Union.
8:46 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Michael Piggott, 25, on a Union County failure to appear warrant during a field interrogation at May Lane and Riddle Road. The original charges were three counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
11:33 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Trevor Heath, 27, on a probation and parole detainer during a field interrogation at Willow Street and Adams Avenue.
6:02 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Evann Brown, 31, on an Oregon state parole board warrant charging a parole violation on an original charge of dangerous drugs.
8:36 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Macy Fuller-Smith, 26, on a Union County failure to appear warrant during a field interrogation on the 1300 block of T Avenue. The original charge was contempt of court.
9:52 p.m.: While following up on the 2600 block of May Lane, La Grande police arrested Michael Bouska, 33, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charge was reckless burning.
10:45 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Hanson, 44, on an Oregon state parole board warrant charging a parole violation. The original charge was a sex offense.
Saturday, Feb. 11
12:50 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Jessica Kast, 34, on a Union County detainer during a traffic stop at Cove Avenue and 21st Street.
10:56 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of someone finding drug paraphernalia. An officer responded and confiscated the item for destruction.
11:50 a.m.: La Grande police took a report for the recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 2400 block of R Avenue.
12:03 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of someone threatening self-harm at Riverside Park. An officer made contact and the person refused assistance.
7:46 p.m.: A caller on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported receiving threatening text messages. An officer made contact and gave options.
7:51 p.m.: A resident on the 1200 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, reported juveniles sprayed something on the porch. An officer responded, did not find the juveniles but advised the caller.
10:13 p.m.: The Union County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints about loud music at West Jefferson and South Main streets, Union. A deputy responded and the subjects agreed to turn down the music.
Sunday, Feb. 12
10:33 a.m.: A caller on the 1200 block of Water Street, Cove, asked for contact regarding feral cats. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
1:54 p.m.: Emergency services responded to the 800 block of Miller Drive, La Grande, on a report of a person experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. Police transferred care of the subject to the Center for Human Development Inc.
4:58 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about a trespass on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and escorted the subject off the property.
9:12 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Main Avenue on a report of a person experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. Police provided the individual with resources.
