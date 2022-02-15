Friday, Feb. 11
7:11 a.m. — A caller reported a disabled vehicle on Indian Creek Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave the driver a ride.
11:21 a.m. — A caller reported an animal issue in the area of 74500 Thompson Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
12:05 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 200 block of North 13th Avenue, Elgin, on a call about a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
3:53 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 76400 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
4 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a possible restraining order violation on the 74500 block of Thompson Road, Elgin. A deputy made contact, took information and provided options.
8:16 p.m. — A caller complained about an animal at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, La Grande.
Saturday, Feb. 12
4:34 a.m. — La Grande police at Division Avenue and Umatilla Street arrested Corbin Roy Goodman for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:19 a.m. — A caller reported a possibly dead animal on 12th Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer checked it out and found a coyote that was not dead.
6:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Aquarius Way on a report of a disturbance and counseled the subject.
7:50 p.m. — La Grande police again responded to the 300 block of Aquarius Way on a report of a disturbance and again counseled the subject.
8:28 p.m. — A resident on the 3200 block of Alder Street, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded and trespassed a person.
9:06 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of Z Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An officer responded and removed the dog. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Washington Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle. An officer took a report for confiscated drugs.
10:48 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 10500 North McAlister Road, Island City, on a report of a person experiencing mental or emotional crisis. The deputy provided assistance and options.
Sunday, Feb. 13
7:44 a.m. — A caller reported harassment on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
8:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a call from Market Place Fresh Foods, 1912 Fourth St. and trespassed a person.
11:32 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue and took information.
5:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1500 block of Z Avenue and separated the parties.
6:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible family offense. An officer made contact and logged information.
