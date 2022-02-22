Friday, Feb. 18
8:57 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of 12th street on a report of a subject acting disorderly. The person voluntarily went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
3:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of M Avenue on a report of harassment. An officer made contact and explained options for restraining orders.
4:38 p.m. — A caller reported an assault at a residence on the 2100 block of O Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact, took a report and referred the matter to detectives.
5:39 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal cruelty on Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
6:48 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance at a residence at Tamarack Court Apartments, 1613 21st St., La Grande. The parties separated and agreed to be civil with each other.
Saturday, Feb. 19
7:29 a.m. — A caller reported a transient was in the doorway at the Texaco station at 2614 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and trespassed one person.
9:22 a.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. An animal enforcement officer responded.
10:14 a.m. — La Grande police responded to C Avenue and Second Street on a report of a two-vehicle collision and took a report.
4:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a civil disturbance involving someone experiencing mental or emotional duress. Police contacted the Center for Human Development.
8:28 p.m. — A resident on the 10100 block of West Fourth Street, La Grande, reported footprints near a residence. A Union County sheriff’s deputy will provide an extra patrol.
10:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite victim at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande. A deputy responded and took a report.
10:44 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 70300 Middle Road, Elgin.
Sunday, Feb. 20
1:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Orchard Motel, 2206 Adams Ave., on a report of an assault. An officer cited a 70-year-old man for harassment.
4:04 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle theft at Les Schwab Tire Center, 2306 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer made contact and explained options.
6:43 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 59000 block of Foothill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited Ian Fraser Brooks, 25, for unauthorized entry of and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:13 p.m. — A resident on the 3000 block of Birch Street, La Grande, reported someone shaking their door earlier this morning. An officer made contact and will provide an extra patrol.
10:59 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Waldo Leiva Monteagudo, 43, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs), reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine.
