Friday, Feb. 3
7:26 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on the 2600 block of Island Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:41 a.m.: Lebanon police cited Lerae Ruck, 21, in lieu of lodging on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first warrant was on an original charge of third-degree theft. The second was on original charges of two counts of second-degree failure to appear and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
8:17 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about loose livestock on the 500 block of South 10th Street in Union. The animal enforcement officer responded and the animals were returned to the gated area.
10:03 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal abuse on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and the dog was picked up by someone.
10:35 a.m.: La Grande police got a call of a possibly stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Second Street. An officer made contact and determined it was a civil situation.
3:42 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person on the 2700 block of Island Avenue. Officers responded and the subject was counseled.
6:03 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver at Safeway. Officers arrived on scene and determined that no crime was committed.
10:22 p.m.: La Grande police received a noise complaint on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and residents were warned.
11:28 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Trevor Heath, 26, on the 1300 block of T Avenue on a detainer.
Saturday, Feb. 4
1:17 a.m.: Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wanda Harris, 48, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first warrant was on original charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The second was on an original charge of first-degree failure to appear.
1:30 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of vandalism of a car on the 800 block of 12th Street. An officer responded and took information.
3:12 p.m.: A caller on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An officer responded and took a report.
8:06 p.m.: La Grande police responded to Eastern Oregon University on a report of harassment. An officer counseled the subject of the call.
11:25 p.m.: A caller reported a loud party on Cherry Street, La Grande. Officers responded and provided counsel.
Sunday, Jan. 5
7:44 a.m.: La Grande police responded to the 600 block of Third Street on a call about a disturbance. Officers counseled the subjects.
11:26 a.m.: A caller reported two dogs were harassing livestock on the 300 block of Church Street, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer responded, found the dogs and cited their owner.
2:50 p.m.: A caller reported three teenagers were throwing rocks at Legacy Ford car lot, La Grande. An officer located and counseled the subjects and found no damage at the lot.
3:00 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of 21st Street on a report of a civil situation. An officer gave options and a warning for the misuse of 911.
4:57 p.m.: A caller asked to speak to a La Grande police officer about issues with the Union County Warming Station. An officer made contact and took information.
5:19 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about possible domestic abuse. An officer made contact and gave options.
8:11 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. An officer responded and took a report.
