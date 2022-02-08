Friday, Feb. 4
1:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to 1101 Willow St. on a call about a burglary at a business and took a report.
2:06 p.m. — A caller reported a trespasser on the 2000 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. Officers responded and trespassed one male.
3:41 p.m. — A caller at the Moon Motel, 2116 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and took information.
4:44 p.m. — La Grande police cited Jefferson Eli Cole Sharp, 27, of Baker City, while he was in the Union County Jail, La Grande, on a Baker County warrant charging giving false information to a police officer and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
4:59 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was in with livestock on the 1000 block of B Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
8:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a resident who was experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. The person went to a hospital before an officer arrived.
Saturday, Feb. 5
6:51 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about criminal mischief on the 1200 block of Willow Street. An officer responded and counseled one male.
12:06 p.m. — A caller at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, reported a parent may have abused a child. An officer responded but did not find the vehicle.
3:33 p.m. — A caller in the area of 51100 Highway 244, Union County, reported a possible wolf depredation. An animal enforcement officer and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will follow up.
5:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a dispute over property. Officers arrived, and the parties were working on separating the property.
8:21 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of 12th Street, La Grande, reported seeing a coyote.
8:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a complaint about loud music. Police counseled the subject.
9:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Leo Lane on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties separated before police arrived.
Sunday, Feb. 6
3:36 a.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to the 200 block of 18th Street on a report of an assault.
11:16 a.m. — A caller on the 68300 block of Craig Loop, Summerville, reported an aggressive dog. An animal enforcement officer responded.
12:32 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a theft and found drug paraphernalia at the Chevron station at 2706 Island Ave. An officer responded.
2:06 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at an apartment at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
3:04 p.m. — Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande, made a trespass complaint. No La Grande police were available. An Oregon State Police trooper responded and trespassed one female.
3:56 p.m. — A caller on the first block of Depot Street, La Grande, made a trespass complaint. City police were on another call. An Oregon State Police trooper responded and arrested one person.
5:03 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief at Lighthouse Church, 10501 W. First St., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
8:20 p.m. — A resident at Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave., La Grande, reported a person refused to leave an apartment. An officer responded and gave the male a ride to the warming shelter.
