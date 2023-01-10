Friday, Jan. 6
11:12 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for a sex crime.
1:18 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Baltimore Street and North 10th Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
2:40 p.m. — A caller on Starr Lane, La Grande, reported a livestock owner was trying to catch a goat.
3:28 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Richard Darryl Green, 49, on two warrants based on grand jury indictments. The first was for first-degree theft and eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and the second was for two counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft and one of third-degree theft.
3:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of an assault and arrested Byryon Eugene Hill, 40, for fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
5:11 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Victor Edward Marlitt, 35, on two Union County warrants for probation violations, a Morrow County warrant for failure to appear and an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
6:50 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 90 block of Harrison Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and gave options.
Saturday, Jan. 7
8:17 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. Officers determined the situation involved a subject with mental illness.
4:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles sneaking into a movie at the Granada Theater. An officer responded and cited a 20-year-old man of Pendleton for third-degree theft of services; a 15-year-old male of La Grande for third-degree theft of services; a 14-year-old male for third-degree theft of services and possession of a restricted weapon; and a 15-year-old male for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, concealing a weapon and third-degree theft of services.
5:02 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible motorcycle theft on the 64900 block of Sammyville Lane, Elgin. A deputy made contact and took information.
5:56 p.m. — A caller at Willow Street and L Avenue, La Grande, reported someone threw something at their car, cracking the windshield. An officer made contact and will follow up.
9:25 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated person on the 800 block of Detroit Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and contacted the Center for Human Development Inc. A safety plan was put in place for the night.
10:51 p.m. — A caller said people were spotlighting deer in Candy Cane Park, La Grande. An officer checked the area but did not find anyone spotlighting.
Sunday, Jan. 8
10:18 a.m — La Grande police received a report of a male causing a disturbance on the 1700 block of Gekeler Lane. Officers responded and trespassed one person.
3:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from the 3200 block of Alder Street of a dog bite. An officer responded and took a report.
4:51 p.m. — A caller reported a possible burglary on the 2700 block of L Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
7:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a female using drugs in the laundry room at Cimmaron Manor Apartments. An officer made contact, provided options and will follow up.
8:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3300 block of Union Street on a report of an assault. Officers trespassed a person from the property.
11:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 100 block of Willow Street. Officers responded and counseled a person.
