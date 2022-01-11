Friday, Jan. 7
3:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Cimmaron Manor Apartments, 1904 H Ave., La Grande, on a report of a disturbance and took information.
4:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a careless driver on the 1500 block of Albany Street. An officer responded and issued a citation.
5:38 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
6:15 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
6:38 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin, on a report of harassment and counseled the parities.
8:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence at Thunderbird-Cove Apartments, 307 20th St., on a report of harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
Saturday, Jan. 8
7:52 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Court Avenue and North Depot Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue on a report of domestic disturbance and counseled the parties.
2:29 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., on a report of a person who died in a room.
3:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue on a complaint of harassment. An officer made contact and requested both parties to cease contacting the other.
4:53 p.m. — A caller reported an unattended death at a residence on the 2100 block of Pine Street, La Grande.
4:59 p.m. — A caller reported a dog knocked down a jogger in the area of 60500 Foothill Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
8:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite victim from Elgin at the emergency department at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. A deputy responded and took a report.
Sunday, Jan. 9
9:02 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 100 block of Seventh Street, Imbler. Deputies arrested James Kenneth Dyke, 29, for harassment and interfering with a firefighter.
11:36 a.m. — A resident on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande, reported a theft. An officer made contact.
6:16 p.m. — A caller reported two suspicious subjects may have buried something in the snow on the 1200 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area and did not find anything buried.
7:33 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1500 block of Seventh Street, La Grande.
7:39 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a wrong-way driver on Island Avenue at Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy found the driver, who had no signs of impairment.
