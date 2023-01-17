Friday, Jan. 13
6:21 a.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite on the 1500 block of U Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
5:46 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loose dog. A deputy responded and the owners were warned.
6:14 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an intoxicated driver on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. A deputy made contact and information was taken.
6:39 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a found animal. The animal enforcement officer was advised and the dogs were returned to the owner.
10:59 p.m. La Grande police received a report of a burglary alarm on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop. Officers responded and the building was secured.
11:21 p.m. La Grande police received a report of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle on the 700 block of Crook Avenue. An officer responded and extra patrols will be provided.
Saturday, Jan. 14
3:36 a.m. La Grande Police received a report of a burglary alarm at Bud Jackson’s Eatery and Taps. Officers responded and determined it was an employee error.
9:19 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on Glass Hill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
12:51 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance involving juveniles at Walmart, Island City. A deputy responded and counseled two juveniles.
3:55 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of trespassing at Walmart, Island City. The sheriff’s office responded and cited a 30-year-old man for trespassing.
5:30 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a dog on the 100 block of North 16th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and returned the dog to the owner.
10:40 p.m. La Grande police received a report of trespassers on the 200 block of Elm Street. An officer responded and warned the subjects.
Sunday, Jan. 15
12:52 a.m. A caller reported a loud party on the 2100 block of Walnut Street, La Grande. Police responded and warned the subjects.
11:35 a.m. La Grande police received a complaint about fraud on the 2100 block of First Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
12:16 p.m. La Grande police and medics responded to the 600 block of 19th Street on a report of a possible assault. Police took a report.
1:05 p.m. A caller reported the theft of fuel on the 400 block of South Gale Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
2:05 p.m. La Grande police conducted a traffic stop at Washington Avenue and 15th Street and arrested a 24-year-old man for second-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and violating probation.
5:37 p.m. La Grande police received a report of criminal mischief on the 1200 block of Willow Street. An officer responded. The juveniles moved along.
