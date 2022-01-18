Friday, Jan. 14
9:10 a.m. — A resident at May Park Apartments, 2608 May Lane, La Grande, reported a theft. An officer made contact and took a report.
12:15 p.m. — A caller reported a drug law violation at Highland View Apartments, 801 N. 15th Ave., Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
4:31 p.m. — La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St., La Grande, reported harassment.
5:20 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took information.
6:5 p.m. — A resident at Sundowner Mobile Park, 1806 26th St., La Grande, reported a burglary. An officer responded and took a report.
10:48 p.m. — A caller reported the possible theft of a vehicle at Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
Saturday, Jan. 15
3:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Fir Street on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.
11:44 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a bicycle from the 300 block of South Second Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
5:31 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks at Y Avenue and Spruce Street, La Grande. An officer checked the area but found no one setting off fireworks.
6:02 p.m. — La Grande police checked on the welfare of a resident who may have been suffering mental or emotional duress. The person turned out to be OK.
7:43 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, for a disturbance and separated the parties.
7:49 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for an extra patrol on the 2000 block of Fir Street due to some criminal mischief. An officer made contact and arranged for an extra patrol.
10:17 p.m. — A caller complained about noise from a residence on the 200 block of Fir Street, La Grande. Officers responded and gave a warning.
Sunday, Jan. 16
12:24 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to a residence on the 1700 block of Glacier Street on a noise complaint and broke up a party.
1:15 a.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle on the 3600 block of Second Street and arrested Jeffery Hull, 37, of Elgin, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
11:38 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found it was an argument and separated the parties.
11:53 a.m. — A caller reported a horse was on the loose in the area of 65700 Grays Corner Road, Cove. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
1:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of Y Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and counseled the parties.
2:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about stalking at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd. An officer made contact.
5:52 p.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported a missing person. An officer made contact, and the person was already home.
8:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. Officers determined there was a misunderstanding.
