Friday, Jan. 20
1:37 a.m. During a field interrogation on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande police arrested Tyler Ross, 35, on a Union County failure to appear warrant for original charges of failing to register as a sex offender.
3:26 a.m. La Grande police arrested Sara Richmond, 43, on a parole and probation detainer on the 2300 block of May Lane.
5:21 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a minor in possession of alcohol at Union City Park. A deputy responded and found the report was unfounded.
5:38 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Hart, 28, at Walmart in Island City on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first was on original charges of criminal driving while suspended or revoked and driving uninsured. The second was on an original charge of driving while suspended or revoked.
9:35 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in North Powder. The subject was determined to be okay.
Saturday, Jan. 21
12:21 a.m. Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Makayla Lafferty, 25, on a Union County failure to appear warrant for original charges of two counts of second-degree theft.
7:31 a.m. A caller reported a traffic accident with injuries on the 200 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin. Medics and a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded. The deputy took a report.
9:03 a.m.: A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
3:48 p.m. La Grande police received a report of possible animal neglect on the 100 block of Willow Street.
7:06 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a Jeep driving erratically and spinning cookies in the area of the Starkey store on the 58500 block of Grande Ronde River Road. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the car or driver.
11:05 p.m. La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 2100 block of Walnut Street. An officer contacted the responsible party, who shut down the party for the night.
11:25 p.m. A vehicle hit a power pole at Hunter Road and McKenzie Lane, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, connected with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative and took a report.
Sunday, Jan. 22
12:58 a.m. A caller reported an intoxicated male was sleeping in the hallway of the Best Western, La Grande. An officer located the male and returned him to his room.
3:19 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 66500 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded, and the parties separated.
6:39 p.m. A caller reported animal abuse on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and referred the matter to an animal enforcement officer for follow up.
7:08 p.m. A resident on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported a neighbor pointed cameras at their door. An officer made contact and took a report.
11:42 p.m. La Grande police received a report of a possible burglary on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 22
12:07 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of inappropriate texting with a minor. An officer made contact and took a report.
