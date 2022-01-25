Friday, Jan. 21
9:51 a.m. — A caller reported a civil disturbance on the 400 block of Mill Creek Lane, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
1:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a drug law violation at Fourth Street and X Avenue. An officer made contact and arranged for an extra patrol.
4:12 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at a residence at Blue Springs Crossing, 10801 S. Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, determined this was a civil issue and explained options.
6:20 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a firework explosion at Hall Street and Cove Avenue. An officer responded and took information.
6:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Pine Street for an assault. Police took a report.
Saturday, Jan. 22
1:17 a.m. — A caller reported a loud disturbance on the 70 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but found nothing suspicious.
7:45 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about criminal mischief on the 1200 block of Spring Avenue, and 20 minutes later received a criminal mischief complaint from the 1100 block of Washington Avenue about a broken window. An officer responded to each and took reports.
11:31 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande, complained about harassment. An officer made contact and advised the person to call when it was happening.
7:28 p.m. — A resident at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported a civil disturbance. An officer made contact and explained options.
8:56 p.m. — A resident in the area of 64700 Webster Road, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
10:35 p.m. — A caller complained about loud music from a residence at Tamarack Court Apartments, 1613 21st St., La Grande. An officer responded and referred the matter to property management.
Sunday, Jan. 23
1:33 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 700 block of Glacier Street. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
2:31 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded, but the subjects were gone.
2:39 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party at a residence on the 1900 block of Second Street. Officers responded and counseled the subjects.
8:58 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a trespasser at Eastern Oregon Storage, 1410 21st St. An officer responded and trespassed two people.
9:07 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Chevron station at 785 Albany St., Elgin, on a report of a disturbance and trespassed a female.
9:48 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the area of 62000 Blackhawk Trail Lane, La Grande, on a report of a trespasser and warned a 57-year-old woman for trespassing and cited her on four Union County warrants for failure to appear.
12:44 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 70200 Summerville Road north of Summerville on a report of a domestic disturbance and took a report.
5:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Police arrested Cynthia Ann Haubner, 58, of La Grande, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
8:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle on the 700 block of 16th Street. An officer responded and found a driver who was searching for an address.
