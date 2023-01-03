Friday, Dec. 30
6:01 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male at Walmart, Island City. Local law enforcement responded and warned the subject.
2:36 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, on a report of a trespasser. Deputies arrested Wesley Daniel Johnson, 31, for first-degree burglary, first-degree trespass and menacing.
3:39 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 900 block of Lane Avenue, La Grande.
4:55 p.m. — During a traffic stop at Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Wade Loree, 57, of Troutdale, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:15 p.m. — A La Grande police officer at Greenwood Street and Monroe Avenue warned a person for walking in the middle of the street.
Saturday, Dec. 31
10:46 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue asked to speak to police about telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and warned one person.
7:23 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Union. A deputy made contact and took a report.
10:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit-and-run at Blue Springs Crossing, Island City. Deputies responded.
10:58 p.m. — Local law enforcement stopped a vehicle at Spruce Street and W Avenue, La Grande, on a report of hit-and-run. Deputies arrested Kyle Marion Elmer, 24, for three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of recklessly endangering (aggravated assault) and one count each of hit-and-run causing injury, reckless driving and contempt of court.
Sunday, Dec. 1
12:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Elm Street on a report of a fight. Officers gave warnings for disorderly conduct and minor in possession.
12:26 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper responded to a report of a fight at East Harrison and South College streets, Union. Law enforcement took a report.
1:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of M Court on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested Jimmy Spataro, 24, for two counts of fourth-degree assault — a misdemeanor and a felony constituting domestic violence.
10:48 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 800 block of West Arch Street, Union.
12:29 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the 60500 block of Crisstad Drive, La Grande, about telephonic harassment. A deputy made contact and warned one subject.
4:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person experiencing a crisis. Police contacted the Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande.
4:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person threatening self-harm. An officer provided resources to assist the person.
5:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Washington Avenue on a report of sexual harassment. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
