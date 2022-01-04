Thursday, Dec. 30
9:20 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle at Highway 82 and Pierce Road, La Grande.
11:55 a.m. — A Union resident reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
2:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of O Avenue on a report of a disturbance over careless driving. An officer separated the parties.
4:22 p.m. — A caller complained about careless driving at Ramo Flat Apartments, 1091 S. Main St., Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, but the vehicles had left the area.
9:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Maple Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. An officer separated the parties.
9:08 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Cherry Street, La Grande, and separated the parties.
Friday, Dec. 31
8:54 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 500 block of Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance. An officer separated the parties.
3:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a theft at the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:40 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 800 block of North Cove Street, Union.
5:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 500 block of Second Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
6:36 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to Starbucks Coffee Co., 2712 Island Ave., for an accident with an injury. Police took a report.
7:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about something suspicious on the 3000 block of Birch Street. An officer determined it was a firework.
8:00 p.m. — La Grande police cleared traffic hazards at the intersections of Island Avenue and Albany Street and Mulholland Drive.
11:09 p.m. — A La Grande officer at Bi-Mart. 2510 Adams Ave., warned a driver for being careless.
Saturday, Jan. 1
11:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Cove Avenue and 21st Street and separated the parties.
11:33 a.m. — Police and an ambulance responded to The Annex apartment complex, 105 Fir St., on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
2:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a vehicle crash on the 2000 block of Fourth Street. Police arrested Rudy Lakmis, 29, of La Grande, for DUII.
5:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of K Avenue on a report of a traffic accident. Police arrested Herbert Hairness Jr., 32, for DUII.
8:43 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
Sunday, Jan. 2
6:48 a.m. — A caller reported disabled vehicles at Mulholland Drive and 26th Street, La Grande. Local law enforcement received many reports of stuck or disabled vehicles throughout the day.
8:32 a.m. — La Grande police removed a hazard from the road at Cove Avenue and Willow Street.
10:36 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Fourth Street and Spring Avenue for a vehicle crash. Police took a report.
4:11 p.m. — A caller reported a stop sign was down at Fourth Street and N Avenue, La Grande.
5:42 p.m. — A caller reported a power line was down at U Avenue and Maple Street, La Grande. An officer responded and notified Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
6:17 p.m. — A caller reported a trespasser on the 500 block of Patton Street, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy was not able to respond due to the weather but made contact and explained options and will follow up.
10:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. This turned out to be a noise complaint.
11:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue and separated the parties.
