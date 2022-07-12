Friday, July 8
12 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at Pioneer Park, La Grande. Police responded, found people having a party and told them to turn down the music
7:57 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 70200 area of Summerville Road, Summerville, on a call about a burglary. The sheriff’s office took a report.
11:28 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. A detective made contact and took a report.
12:27 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of G Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. An officer responded and took a report.
7:25 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at Adams and Island avenues, La Grande.
10:36 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 300 block of Benton Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
Saturday, July 9
2:21 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on Palmer Junction Road, Elgin, arrested Christopher Norman Hanson, 21, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
9:55 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a call about a disturbance and arrested Shawntell Marie Seulean, 39, of La Grande, for fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass.
1:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of First Street on a report of suspicious circumstances and counseled one person.
2:04 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded; the parties separated before police arrived.
5:30 p.m. — A resident in the area of 63600 Buchanan Lane, La Grande, reported the fraudulent use of a debit card. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
11:54 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Evita Lopez, 42, of La Grande, for DUII.
Sunday, July 10
1:34 a.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 50 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and separated the parties.
7:38 a.m. — A caller reported finding a mailbox on the 2300 block of Pine Street, La Grande. An officer returned the mailbox to its owner.
12:04 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Leonel Orlando Martinez, 33, for failure to report as a sex offender.
4:57 p.m. — A caller reporting finding drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded to dispose of the items.
8:56 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s office responded to North Bellwood and East Delta streets, Union, on a report of disorderly conduct. A deputy cited a 16-year-old female for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and minor in possession.
10:52 p.m. — A caller on the 2700 block of Third Street, La Grande, reported finding children’s eyeglasses. Police placed the item in its lost and found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.