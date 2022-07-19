Friday, July 15
10:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a business at 1609 Adams Ave. An officer responded, found nothing missing and explained options.
4:12 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism at Pioneer Park, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
6:27 p.m. — A caller reported someone dumped dogs in the area of 40 Highway 244, La Grande.
9:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Moon Motel, 2116 Adams Ave., on a report of harassment and warned one person.
10:30 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise on the 1300 block of Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned the subject.
Saturday, July 16
1:27 a.m. — La Grande police at a traffic stop at 26th Street and Mulholland Drive arrested Jessica Jean Jones, 18, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and minor in possession.
4:27 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Cove Avenue on a complaint about a disturbance. An officer warned people to keep it down.
9:04 a.m. — A caller reported juveniles were causing a disturbance in the area of 63200 Highway 203, La Grande. The caller then determined they were just yelling for their dog.
2:43 p.m. — A caller in the area of 59900 Upper Perry Lane, La Grande, reported a person was experiencing a mental health crisis. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and contacted the Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande..
6:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., and arrested Shannon Alyssa Spottiswood, 39, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.
10:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., and arrested a 71-year-old man for misdemeanors of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Sunday, July 17
1:32 a.m. — La Grande police arrested David Michael Denham, 29, for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and possession of stolen tools.
1:49 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 2800 block of Athens Court. Officers responded and counseled juveniles.
2:30 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 1800 block of U Avenue. An officer responded and gave a warning for an ordinance violation.
10:20 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky Leroy Potter II, 35, for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, second-degree criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, hit-and-run involving property and on two warrants.
12:42 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Muzzleloaders and More, 10201 W. First St., Suite 3, Island City, on a report of criminal mischief. A deputy determined this was a business burglary and took a report.
4:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of a fight. An officer determined it was only verbal.
