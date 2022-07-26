Friday, July 22
5:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue for a disturbance and arrested a 44-year-old woman for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
8:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of an assault. Officers took a report and arrested one person.
9:21 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Greenwood Street and Madison Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a fire.
10:35 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 40 block of North 14th Avenue, Elgin, on report of a suspicious person. The deputy warned the subject.
Saturday, July 23
2:53 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about a loud party on the 1900 block of H Avenue. Police dispersed the party.
1:28 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Panda Express, 11617 Island Ave., Island City, and cited Catlin James Ganung, 35, for first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.
3:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to N Avenue and Ninth Street on a complaint about a suspicious person selling jewelry. An officer counseled the subject, who then left.
5:55 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance with a vehicle theft from the 63200 block of Highway 203. A deputy responded and determined the vehicle was towed.
10:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of L Avenue on a complaint of a loud party. Police advised people to keep it down.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of R Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested a 26-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Sunday, July 24
3:25 a.m. — Local emergency services responded to Phys Road and Highway 237, La Grande, on a report a vehicle that crashed and rolled. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
9:43 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the area of 69900 Hidden Valley Lane, Cove, on a domestic disturbance call and separated the parties involved.
3:08 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper responded to the 800 block of Third Street, North Powder, on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties involved.
6:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of D Avenue for a disturbance and made an arrest.
8:27 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious motor home on the 1300 block of Ninth Street, La Grande. An officer checked into it and found the friend of a resident in the neighborhood owned the motor home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.