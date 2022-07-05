Friday, July 1
7:39 a.m. — A caller on the 2500 block of Fir Street, La Grande, reported juveniles were starting a fire. An officer responded and took a report.
10:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Birnie Park on a call about a suspicious person. Police arrested Jennifer Lucky, 24, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
2:12 p.m. — A resident on the 71000 block of Merritt Lane, Elgin, reported the theft of a companion animal. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and determined this was a civil situation.
7:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Willow Street on a report of a juvenile in a disturbance. Police took a report.
8:49 p.m. — A caller in Elgin reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10 p.m. — A resident on the 2800 block of Athens Court, La Grande, reported a loud party. An officer responded and counseled the parties.
Saturday, July 2
1:54 a.m. — A La Grande police officer observed a loud party on Jakob Avenue and counseled the subjects.
10:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Fir Street and Jackson Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers warned two people for disorderly conduct and arrested a 26-year-old man on a Baker County warrant with a charge of giving false information to a police officer.
10:59 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of fuel on the 300 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
11:42 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Gekeler Lane and Phys Road, La Grande, on a report a deer stuck in a fence. The deputy freed the deer.
12:06 p.m. — A caller at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, reported animal cruelty.
9:33 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy on the west end of Adams Avenue, La Grande, assisted a motorist who had locked themselves out of their car.
11:13 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to Adams and Island avenues on a report of a fight. The officer arrested Justin L. Ransford, 25, for first-degree kidnapping, harassment, resisting arrest, stalking, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Sunday, July 3
8:35 a.m. — A caller reported an injured deer on the 2000 block of Z Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the deer.
3:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Orchard Motel, 2206 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Police warned one person.
6:57 p.m. — A caller in the area of 57000 High Valley Road, Union, reported finding a goat.
9:25 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about fireworks on the first block of Depot Street, La Grande. An officer responded and found the fireworks were legal.
11:05 p.m. — La Grande police received the first of several complaints about fireworks going off in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.