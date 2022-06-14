Friday, June 10
1:35 a.m. — A caller on the 2700 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, reported an assault. An officer responded but the subject had left.
4:09 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of C Avenue, La Grande, asked police for an extra patrol due to suspicious noises. Officers responded and provided the patrol.
8:16 a.m. — La Grande police received a call about an assault on the 2700 block of Island Avenue. Officers responded. The situation did not rise to a level of mandatory arrest.
11:17 a.m. — La Grande police responded to 26th Street and Mulholland Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties involved separated.
1:15 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a call about a vehicle theft. Union County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wanda Jean Harris, 47, for unauthorized entry into a vehicle and vehicle theft.
4:02 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft at Flying J Travel Center, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande. A deputy made contact and explained options.
4:04 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Second Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a vehicle crash. Police took a report.
7:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police counseled the parties.
8:05 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots on the 1900 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. Police will provide extra patrols.
Saturday, June 11
12:30 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 1600 block of Seventh Street. Officers responded and counseled the subjects.
3:06 a.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and took a report.
5:02 a.m. — A caller reported an attempted burglary at a residence on the 2900 block of Second Street, La Grande. Officers responded and will follow up.
11:15 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment on the 300 block of Fourth Street. Officers responded and trespassed one person.
3:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Street on a report of a disturbance and separated the parties.
4:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers took a report.
8:43 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight at East Fir and North Gale streets, Union. Deputies responded and took information.
10:28 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer responded, took information and provided options.
11:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to The Hideout Saloon, 219 Fir St., on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested Bradley Robert Robert, 40, for trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.
