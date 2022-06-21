Friday, June 17
12:20 a.m. — La Grande police at Adams Avenue and Second Street arrested Austin Cameron Reynolds, 18, for vehicle theft and possession of a restricted weapon.
6:39 a.m. — A caller reported a transient was camping at the U.S. Postal Service, 1202 Washington Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and the person left.
11:49 a.m. — A caller made an animal complaint on the 100 block of Oak Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the animal’s owner.
4:02 p.m. — A caller reported a transient encampment off the U.S. Forest Service 43 Road. Forest Service staff responded and explained regulations.
6:41 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 900 block of Dogwood Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, found this was a civil matter, and the parties separated.
11:17 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about loud music on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. Police responded and the subject agreed to turn down the music.
11:24 p.m. — A caller on the 600 block of North Dewey Street, Union, reported an assault. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided emergency options.
Saturday, June 18
8:20 a.m. — La Grande police receive a report of a “mental subject” at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, but the hospital dd not need a response at the time.
11:45 a.m. — A caller reported finding a pistol on U.S. Forest Service 31 Road near La Grande.
12:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Fir Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers trespassed one person.
2:18 p.m. — A caller at Riverside Park, La Grande, reported an aggressive dog on the loose.
7:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for assistance on the 1900 block of Penn Avenue for assistance with a mentally ill subject.
9:23 p.m. — A La Grande officer responded to the 2200 block of Island Avenue on a report of a traffic accident and cited one person.
11:02 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
Sunday, June 19
10:15 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer responded.
12:06 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person at Umpqua Bank, 3106 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and gave one person a warning.
1:37 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone 4 miles north of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:48 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of South Fifth Avenue, Elgin, on a call about a disturbance. The parties separated prior to the deputy’s arrival.
5:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of suspicious persons and counseled a subject.
8:03 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was injured on the 2200 block of Watson Road, La Grande.
9:12 p.m. — Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, requested assistance regarding a mentally ill subject. An officer responded.
10:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about an assault on the 1300 block of Penn Avenue. An officer made contact. The subject just wanted information logged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.