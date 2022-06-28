Friday, June 24

11:11 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a civil disturbance. An officer responded and took information.

1:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a missing person. An officer made contact and created a bulletin.

3:15 p.m. — A caller at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded and took a report.

3:19 p.m. — A caller reported littering at Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and referred the matter to a marine deputy.

9:11 p.m. — A caller reported a dog on the 1300 block of X Avenue, La Grande, bit someone. An officer responded and took a report.

11:01 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks on the 800 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded but did not find anyone setting off fireworks.

Saturday, June 25

3:22 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a runaway juvenile. An officer responded and took a report.

9:33 a.m. — A caller reported possible trespassers at Mid Columbia Bus Co., 1901 Jefferson Ave., La Grande. Police responded and warned two people for trespass. They moved along.

11:55 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a residence on the 700 block of 12th Street, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. Medics also responded.

12:37 p.m. — Medics and law enforcement responded to Highway 244, La Grande, on a report of a crash involving an injury. Union County sheriff’s office took a report.

8:48 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s office received a report from the 300 block of Inverness Street, Summerville, of a dog biting someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.

9:01 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated male near Island City School, 10201 W. Fourth St. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled juveniles.

9:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of U Avenue for a disturbance. One male was taken to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.

11:36 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 1900 block of U Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.

