Friday, June 3
9:26 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about the theft of a vehicle on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer responded and determined the vehicle was repossessed.
2:22 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of Bryan Street, Cove, reported flooding.
2:35 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a resident who asked for assistance at Evanston Street and North 10th Avenue, Elgin. The deputy took a report for a dog bite.
4:15 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 1400 block of X Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the juvenile.
5 p.m. — La Grande police on the 2900 block of Second Street made two arrests.
Police arrested Ian Fraser Brooks, 26, for two counts of first-degree attempted theft, one count each of second- and third-degree attempted theft, four counts of attempted fraudulent use of a credit card, four counts of identity theft and one count of theft of lost or mislaid property.
And police arrested Michael Robert Richardson, 38, for two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit second-degree theft, conspiracy to commit third-degree theft, four counts of conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of theft of lost or mislaid property.
5:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties involved separated.
5:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police warned the parties for disorderly conduct.
8:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a complaint about harassment. Police counseled both parties.
9:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about gunshots on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An officer responded and determined this was fireworks.
11:15 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office receive a complaint about a loud party at Bryan and Caddie streets, Cove. A deputy responded, heard no music upon arrival but told the parties to keep the noise level down.
Saturday, June 4
12:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 3200 block of Alder Street. An officer made contact, and the caller would ask them to quiet down and call back if it continues.
10:12 a.m. — A resident on the 57300 block of Hawkins Road, La Grande, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:58 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Andru James Pauley, 35, of La Grande, for menacing, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon.
3:17 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 59700 block of Foothill Road, La Grande, on a burglary call. A deputy took a report.
8:07 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 71300 block of Follett Road, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance. The deputy determined this did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
8:58 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Law enforcement responded and determined the cause of the sound was a firework.
9:53 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 69200 block of Ruckle Road, Summerville, for a disturbance. The parties involved separated.
10 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks in the area of South Bellwood and West Delta streets, Union.
10:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Officers determined this was verbal only and the parties separated.
Sunday, June 5
12:42 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud. An officer made contact and found there was no fraud but the subject has some mental health issues.
5:55 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 10700 block of Fruitdale Lane, Island City, on a call about a stolen vehicle and took a report for information only.
8:51 a.m. — La Grande police responded to C Avenue and First Street on a call about a suspicious vehicle. An officer found the driver was OK.
12:03 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, explained options and the person moved along.
2:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment at a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue. An officer responded and explained options.
6:38 p.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about fraud. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:27 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Cedar Street, Elgin, reported a juvenile was smoking. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
8:10 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to South Main and Second Street, Union, on a report of fireworks. The deputy resolved the situation.
10:41 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 400 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle broken down. The deputy gave assistance.
